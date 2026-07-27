Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,105 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $660,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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