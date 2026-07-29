Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Hilton Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share, slightly above the $2.27 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share, slightly above the $2.27 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends remained favorable: System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher room rates, franchise fees and expectations for increased travel demand related to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 from $8.79–$8.91 and increased its RevPAR and EBITDA outlooks. Hilton tops Q2 estimates, raises RevPAR and EBITDA outlook

System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher room rates, franchise fees and expectations for increased travel demand related to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 from $8.79–$8.91 and increased its RevPAR and EBITDA outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The annualized payout is $0.60 per share, equivalent to an approximately 0.2% yield.

Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The annualized payout is $0.60 per share, equivalent to an approximately 0.2% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted continued growth in the hotel pipeline and franchise-focused business model, but investors remain attentive to travel demand, operating costs and the pace of room-revenue growth. Hilton Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call highlighted continued growth in the hotel pipeline and franchise-focused business model, but investors remain attentive to travel demand, operating costs and the pace of room-revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance disappointed: Hilton forecast adjusted EPS of $2.28–$2.34 for Q3, below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The cautious outlook overshadowed the earnings beat and full-year guidance increase, prompting the stock’s decline. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.54 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $334.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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