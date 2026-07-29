Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,490,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,488,484,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,642,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,419,000 after buying an additional 380,116 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company's stock worth $373,020,000 after buying an additional 157,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $248,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $262.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

More Tenet Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and improved outlook: Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Tenet Healthcare Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Outlook

Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise price targets: Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Analyst price-target updates

Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Tenet Healthcare Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signal: Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Analyst price-target update

Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Executive and director stock sales: EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares worth approximately $2.65 million, reducing her position by 37.14%. Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares worth about $934,000, cutting his ownership by 28.62%. Although these sales may be for personal or tax-related reasons, the sizable transactions could create a modest overhang for THC. Tenet Healthcare insider transaction filing

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.44, for a total value of $934,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,233.92. This trade represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $5,103,217 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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