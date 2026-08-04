Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 264,718 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,706 shares of the company's stock after selling 264,718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of MiMedx Group worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,184,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,637,000 after buying an additional 382,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,796 shares of the company's stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 219,190 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,410,300 shares of the company's stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 959,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 214,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDXG

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

See Also

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