Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 51,374 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 51,374 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $335.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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