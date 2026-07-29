Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of HealthEquity worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.93.

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HealthEquity Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $105.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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