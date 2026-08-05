Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 274,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,477 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.6%

Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.58 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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