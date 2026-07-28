Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,599 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $86,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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