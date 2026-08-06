Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR - Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 83,984 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Luxfer worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Luxfer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Luxfer Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $457.46 million, a PE ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.30 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio is presently 173.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Research cut Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Luxfer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luxfer

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Sylvia Ann Stein sold 4,010 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $60,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,402.20. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clive Snowdon sold 4,015 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $60,425.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $403,957.05. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,368 shares of company stock worth $321,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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