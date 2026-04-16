Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,946 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.05 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.77.

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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