Lbp Am Sa Buys 87,605 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,609 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the bank's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510,940 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,494 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III bought 6,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $159,934.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,080. This trade represents a -239.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and have sold 98,986 shares valued at $1,600,958. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

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