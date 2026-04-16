Lbp Am Sa Has $68.27 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,246 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 30,431 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Oracle were worth $68,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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