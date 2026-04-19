Lbp Am Sa Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Teradyne were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $380.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $317.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $381.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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