Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 296,845 Shares of Appian Corporation $APPN

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,634 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 296,845 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up approximately 11.3% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Appian worth $45,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 693.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 175.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 42.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Trading Up 8.2%

Appian stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,377.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. Appian Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Appian's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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