Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,260 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $33,183,000. AppFolio comprises 8.1% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson set a $225.00 target price on AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AppFolio from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $243.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppFolio this week:

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $165.05 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $326.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $281.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. AppFolio's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,663.75. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 7,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,297,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,105. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,740. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

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