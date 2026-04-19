Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 215.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,368 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises about 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 5,238.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

More Chewy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Chewy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here