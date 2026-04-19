Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.69 Million in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,182 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,073. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total value of $2,027,426.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,646.45. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $373.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $445.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price target on Saia in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $381.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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