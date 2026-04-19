Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.81 Million in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $190.07 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $208.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,508,611.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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