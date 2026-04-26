Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 6,805 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,151 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $887,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.21.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.59 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

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About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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