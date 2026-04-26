Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,897 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,376,000 after purchasing an additional 163,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,281,000 after purchasing an additional 728,975 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 332,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:PNFP opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $120.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's payout ratio is 27.74%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.20. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

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