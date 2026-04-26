Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,778 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 13.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $181,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,662,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock worth $880,199,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $433.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.45 and a 200-day moving average of $485.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $534.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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