Lee Financial Co Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Lee Financial Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

AVGO opened at $398.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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