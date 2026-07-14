Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,929 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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