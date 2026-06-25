Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $958.41.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GS opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.78 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $990.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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