Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 94,644 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,068 shares of the food distribution company's stock after buying an additional 94,644 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.18% of Performance Food Group worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.Performance Food Group's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,519,305. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,825. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,865. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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