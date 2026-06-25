Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys Shares of 20,039 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.6%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $320.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean opened the new Seward Alaska terminal, adding shore power, better passenger flow, and stronger rail links that could support future cruise capacity and improve the company’s Alaska strategy. Royal Caribbean (RCL) Opens Seward Alaska Terminal With Shore Power And Rail Links

Royal Caribbean opened the new Seward Alaska terminal, adding shore power, better passenger flow, and stronger rail links that could support future cruise capacity and improve the company’s Alaska strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company released its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting $61 million in community contributions and impact across 85+ destinations, which reinforces its brand, destination relationships, and long-term sustainability narrative. Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2025 Community Impact Report

The company released its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting $61 million in community contributions and impact across 85+ destinations, which reinforces its brand, destination relationships, and long-term sustainability narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage today flagged Royal Caribbean and Lindblad Expeditions as “soaring,” suggesting renewed investor interest in cruise and expedition travel names. Royal Caribbean and Lindblad Expeditions shares are soaring, what you need to know

Media coverage today flagged Royal Caribbean and Lindblad Expeditions as “soaring,” suggesting renewed investor interest in cruise and expedition travel names. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made small upward revisions to select 2027–2028 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, but kept a Hold rating, which is not a strong new catalyst on its own.

Zacks Research made small upward revisions to select 2027–2028 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, but kept a Hold rating, which is not a strong new catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Broader cruise-news headlines centered on Carnival’s earnings-driven pullback, while Royal Caribbean and Norwegian were comparatively stable, helping RCL stand out as the stronger peer in the group.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here