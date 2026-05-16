Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company's stock worth $246,193,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $238,511,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,335 shares of company stock valued at $121,545,984.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Benzinga article

Citi raised its price target on Nebius Group to $287 from $169 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong AI infrastructure growth and earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles highlighted Nebius’ Q1 results, including 684% year-over-year revenue growth, improved AI cloud economics, and a rapidly expanding contracted capacity pipeline, which are fueling bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts from DA Davidson, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all revisited or raised their forecasts after the quarter, reinforcing the view that Nebius is emerging as a major AI infrastructure player. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Yahoo Finance article

Nebius’ new Missouri AI factory and broader gigawatt-scale buildout are giving investors tangible progress to track, but they also imply significant capital spending and execution risk as the company scales. Neutral Sentiment: One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. InsiderTrades filing

One director sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is not necessarily a negative signal but may catch investor attention after the stock’s sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues NBIS may be overbought after its sharp rally, and Morgan Stanley’s $144 target remains well below the current trading level, suggesting valuation concerns could lead to volatility. TheStreet article

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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