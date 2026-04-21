Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $284.61 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,814,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,614,000. Amentum makes up about 23.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 4.03% of Amentum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amentum by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTM. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

Amentum Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AMTM opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Further Reading

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