Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,445 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,187 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Boeing News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

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Boeing Stock Up 0.8%

BA stock opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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