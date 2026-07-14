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Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legacy Capital Group California Inc. initiated a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter, buying 11,464 shares valued at about $1.14 million.
  • Marvell also saw notable insider selling: Sandeep Bharathi and CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold shares in April under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, largely to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting.
  • The semiconductor company reported quarterly EPS of $0.80, matching expectations, while revenue rose 27.6% year over year to $2.42 billion; analysts remain broadly bullish, with several raising price targets and an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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