Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day moving average is $317.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

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