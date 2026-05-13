Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,944 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 884.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Up 2.6%

NFLX opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Reuters article

Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Benzinga article

Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Zacks article

Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. 247WallSt article

Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Netflix, alleging the company illegally collected data on children and used “dark patterns” to make the platform addictive. Even if Netflix disputes the claims, the lawsuit creates legal, regulatory, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock. Reuters lawsuit article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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