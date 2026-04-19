Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,811,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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