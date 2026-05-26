Legal & General Group Plc Buys 224,688 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 224,688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $619,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $192.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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