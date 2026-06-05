Legal & General Group Plc Has $10 Million Stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 1,292.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Circle Internet Group worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $513,844,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,912,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.12.

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Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.8%

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $2,941,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,200. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $1,315,325.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 343,538 shares in the company, valued at $38,720,167.98. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,617 shares of company stock worth $25,045,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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