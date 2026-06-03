Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE OSK opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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