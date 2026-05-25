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Legal & General Group Plc Sells 31,749 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its Salesforce stake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 31,749 shares. It still held 6.56 million shares, valued at about $1.74 billion.
  • Several Salesforce insiders bought shares in March, including directors David Blair Kirk and Laura Alber, who each purchased about 2,570 shares around $194.60 per share. Insider ownership stands at 3.50%.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on CRM despite some target cuts, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.12. Salesforce also posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results and recently approved a $25 billion share buyback.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salesforce.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559,371 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 31,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Salesforce worth $1,737,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,619 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $180.32 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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