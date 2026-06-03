Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,537,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.36% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ondas Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

See Also

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