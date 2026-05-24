Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,600 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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