Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $434.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $219.58 and a 52-week high of $475.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead.

Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Barron's article on Carpenter Technology

Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Zacks article on CRS performance vs peers

Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed in the latest note set, with some near-term estimates nudged up and one Q4 2027 estimate trimmed, but the overall direction remained positive.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,365 shares of company stock worth $11,722,687 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report).

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