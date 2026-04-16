Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,597 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $242,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,256,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $223,731,000 after acquiring an additional 250,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,427.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,600 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.Leidos's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here