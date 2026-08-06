Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,819 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.84% of Leidos worth $163,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $318,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 997,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,924.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 391,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.35. Leidos had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.200-12.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Key Headlines Impacting Leidos

Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Leidos reported $4.56 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 7.2% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 versus the $2.91 consensus estimate. Defense, homeland security and intelligence demand supported the performance. Leidos Delivers Strong Second Quarter and Enhances Full-Year Guidance

Leidos reported $4.56 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 7.2% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 versus the $2.91 consensus estimate. Defense, homeland security and intelligence demand supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $18.2 billion-$18.4 billion from $18.0 billion-$18.4 billion and set non-GAAP EPS guidance at $12.20-$12.50. Operating cash flow is expected to reach approximately $1.85 billion, with higher free cash flow anticipated despite roughly $250 million of planned capital spending. Leidos anticipates higher 2026 free cash flow

Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $18.2 billion-$18.4 billion from $18.0 billion-$18.4 billion and set non-GAAP EPS guidance at $12.20-$12.50. Operating cash flow is expected to reach approximately $1.85 billion, with higher free cash flow anticipated despite roughly $250 million of planned capital spending. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and defense-related growth reinforced visibility: Leidos generated $4.9 billion in net bookings, a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, and ended the quarter with $48.7 billion in backlog, including $10.2 billion funded. New defense AI work and growth in defense technology, energy infrastructure and intelligence missions added to the bullish narrative. Leidos Is Up After Raising 2026 Outlook and Winning New Defense AI Work

Leidos generated $4.9 billion in net bookings, a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio, and ended the quarter with $48.7 billion in backlog, including $10.2 billion funded. New defense AI work and growth in defense technology, energy infrastructure and intelligence missions added to the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while UBS lifted its target to $138 but retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although analyst conviction remains mixed. Analyst price-target updates

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while UBS lifted its target to $138 but retained a “neutral” rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although analyst conviction remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some earnings quality concerns remain: Reported net income declined year over year, and acquisition and joint-venture costs weighed on results. Management also highlighted pressure in the Health segment, partially offsetting stronger defense and intelligence performance. Recent insider activity included sales rather than purchases, a secondary sentiment headwind.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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