Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 169.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Leidos worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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