Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817,422 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 74,665 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.20% of Leidos worth $509,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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