Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $485,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $249.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

