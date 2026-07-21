Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $314.08 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $339.30 and its 200 day moving average is $296.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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