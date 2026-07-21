Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,598 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,109 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,947 shares of the company's stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,438 shares of the company's stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 229,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.30%.Hillman Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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