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Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. opened a new position in ASML Holding during the first quarter, buying 1,230 shares valued at about $1.625 million.
  • Institutional interest in ASML remains broad, with several other hedge funds also adding or starting stakes, and institutional investors now owning 26.07% of the stock.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on ASML: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus, and JPMorgan recently raised its price target to $2,400 from $2,200.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,739.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,735.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,508.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $683.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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