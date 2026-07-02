LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's 7th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.46% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $161,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.9%

LMAT opened at $98.74 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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