LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,596 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 149,388 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.80% of LendingClub worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LC

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,994,235. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 23,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $425,978.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,594,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,481,556.32. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 119,750 shares of company stock worth $2,183,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. LendingClub's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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